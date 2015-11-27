Van Gaal 'not worried' by Manchester United form

Louis van Gaal says Manchester United's form does not worry him despite another goalless draw this week against PSV.

United needed a win to guarantee their place in the Champions League knockouts but failed to break down Phillip Cocu's side at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

A number of fans made their feelings clear as United meandered to a fourth scoreless draw in seven outings, but Van Gaal says he will not become concerned until his side stop creating opportunities against defensive teams.

"If we weren't creating chances I'd be worried, but we are and we don't give too much away - normally our results are good," he said on Friday ahead of the meeting with Leicester City.

"The fans have to be happy, you are playing for the fans but you have to see how our opponents are playing against us.

"Our defensive organisation is normally the best part of our game. We've proved that more than ever this season."

United visit Leicester knowing that a win will see them leapfrog the surprise Premier League leaders, though Van Gaal believes Claudio Ranieri's side deserve their place at the top of the table following their recent form.

"I don't think anybody has expected that, even Leicester themselves," he said. "But they are deserved at number one because points are the most important thing; goals are important, but winning points is more important.

"I have good and bad memories of facing Ranieri. He's an excellent manager and I'm happy for him."

Van Gaal confirmed to MUTV prior to Friday's media conference that both Phil Jones and Ander Herrera will miss Saturday's game due to injury.