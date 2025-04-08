Manchester United remain embroiled in the bottom half of the Premier League table following their limp 0-0 draw at home to Manchester City at the weekend.

Ruben Amorim’s side sit 13th in the table having lost 13 games already this term and are on course to achieve their worst finish of the Premier League era, which came 12 months ago when they finished in eighth place.

The club’s only hope of salvaging something from the season rest on this week’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg against Lyon, but it is clear that a big summer is coming up for Manchester United.

Manchester United's need for a new striker… could lead them to Manchester City

Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined six Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim has been keen to point out that his squad is lacking players that fit into his 3-4-3 formation, but near the top of the club’s shopping list this summer will be a new striker.

A reliable goalscoring striker has been absent at Manchester United this season, with both Rasmus Hojlund, a £64 million signing in 2023 and Joshua Zirkzee, who arrived in a £36.5m deal last summer, each netting just three Premier League goals each this season.

Amorim will be looking for players who fit his system this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

The club have scored just 37 goals in their 31 Premier League games this season and speculation is already ramping up as to who the club will go after when the transfer window opens this summer.

According to the Mail, the club’s shortlist contains the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, but their top target is Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, who has 12 goals for the Tractor Boys since joining from Manchester City last summer in a £20m deal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while the report adds that the 22-year-old has a £40m release clause in his contract, the Mail have also reported that City inserted a £30m buy-back clause in last summer’s deal, which could put an interesting twist on Manchester United’s interest.

Given Delap’s progression this season, City could trigger this £30m clause and then look to sell Delap on, feasibly banking a profit by selling him to their rivals United for an increased fee.

Liam Delap during his Manchester City days

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Delap, who is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt has had an excellent season for a struggling side and is well worth a punt.

Given City’s current striking options, a return to the Etihad doesn’t make sense for either party, but the chance to bank a quick profit is something City should consider.

Delap’s potential and his versatility across the frontline make him a good fit for Old Trafford, but he is likely to have a number of options when the window opens.