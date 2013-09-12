Van Gaal receives World Cup backing by KNVB

Van Gaal's side confirmed their place at Brazil 2014 with a 2-0 victory over Andorra on Tuesday - a result that means they have dropped just two points in eight fixtures in Group D of the European qualification section.

But despite their impressive campaign and the fact that they reached the final of the last World Cup, the former Barcelona boss has ruled his team out of contention of returning from South America with the trophy, insisting that he is merely hoping to "get past the first round" with an inexperienced squad.

However, KNVB director Bert van Oostveen said he is assessing the 62-year-old on his side's results on the pitch, not his remarks off it.

"We judge primarily on what happens inside the lines - Van Gaal is building a new Dutch team for the World Cup and has qualified with seven wins and a draw," he told De Telegraaf.

Van Oostveen went on to admit that Van Gal "does not always come across well" in the media, but said his comments are often over-analysed.

He also refused to confirm whether or not the coach had expressed any concerns about his squad privately.