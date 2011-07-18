Van Marwijk: Man United would suit Sneijder

Sneijder has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with the Premier League champions rumoured to be deep in negotiations with his current club, Inter, with regards to a deal for the 27-year-old.

And Van Marwijk, who has worked closely with Sneijder since taking over as head coach of the Netherlands in 2008, claims the former Real Madrid man would benefit from a move to Manchester and would be a perfect fit for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

“A transfer to United will do Wesley a lot of good. He will benefit as a player from playing for them," Van Marwijk was reported to have said by the Daily Mirror.

“With Real Madrid and Inter Milan he has already the biggest club names in football on his CV. But Manchester United will be another big step up the international ladder for him.

“Manchester United have a unique playing style and they perform consistently at the highest level. Their methods in training, and the way people work at this club with players, are superb.

“This is why it will be a new challenge to Wesley. It will inspire him and it will give him new energy.”

Sneijder was a key figure in the Inter side which won a historic treble of the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Champions League in 2010, and also played for Holland in last summer's World Cup final.

Yet despite the midfielder's successes in Milan, his national coach believes he could perform even better for Manchester United.

“The United style is much more similar to the Dutch style than Inter’s way of playing," Van Marwijk explained.

“When Wesley plays for Holland we make sure he gets the ball as soon as possible to his feet. Much quicker than Inter try that.

“It means he can have a goal attempt much quicker or can give a decisive pass. In Italy he plays in a more sitting role, and he is facing six defenders all the time.

“The control we let him take in attack with the Dutch team, I can also see with United. I think he would really fit into the midfield perfectly at Old Trafford.”