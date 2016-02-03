Van Nistelrooy leaves Netherlands set-up for PSV role

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his role as assistant coach of Netherlands national team to take up a role working with PSV's youth set-up.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will not renew terms at the end his current deal with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), meaning he will step aside in July and not be a part of his country's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Under coach Daley Blind, Netherlands will be looking to rebuild after their shock failure to reach Euro 2016.

Enjoyed a prolific spell with PSV between 1998 and 2001, with paved the way for his similarly productive move to Old Trafford, and the 39-year-old will coach the club's Under-17, Under-19 and PSV reserve sides – work he has already undertaken on an informal basis.

"I have learned a lot in the past two years," Van Nistelrooy said in a statement on the KNVB' official website. "Not only at the [UEFA] trainer course, but also on the pitch with PSV Under-17s and reserves. And how beautiful it is as a coach starting out to be involved in the Dutch team.

"In my time as international player I've worked with the technical staff and I never realised how much time and effort this asked.

"For my development as a coach this was a valuable experience. I will always keep in mind the fantastic way of working together with the players and staff. I'm grateful to the KNVB that they gave me this chance."