Van Persie and Hart pick up Golden prizes

Van Persie finished as the top scorer in the Barclays Premier League with 30 goals, winning the Dutchman the Barclays Golden Boot for the 2011/12 season, while Hart kept an impressive 17 clean sheets to help the Blues win their first top flight title since 1968.

The Arsenal captain finished above Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (27 goals) and Manchester City's final day hero Sergio Aguero (23), and equalled Thierry Henry's Arsenal club record for a Barclays Premier League season.

Van Persie scored a number of memorable goals, including a spectacular effort against Everton at Emirates Stadium in December. That volley, following a chipped through ball from Alex Song, was a contender for goal of the season.

Another notable performance was his part in the 5-3 thriller against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with Van Persie scoring a hat-trick.

He receives the Barclays Golden Boot trophy and will be given £30,000 by Barclays to donate to a charity of his choice. This is the first time he’s picked up the top scorer award.

Hart has been awarded the Barclays Golden Glove for the second year in succession. The England international once again kept the most clean sheets in a season that has seen City claim their maiden Barclays Premier League crown.

Hart has been a permanent fixture between the City posts this season and his form has helped the club maintain their championship form. Recent clean sheets against Newcastle United and Manchester United were vital in City’s move to the top of the Barclays Premier League table.

Conceding no goals against Newcastle also helped Hart to stretch his lead against his rival for the Barclays Golden Glove, Tim Krul. The Newcastle keeper kept 15 clean sheets and has epitomised the spirit and determination of the Newcastle team throughout the season.



Barclays Golden Glove: Previous winners

2004/05: Cech (Chelsea) 21 clean sheets

2005/06: Reina (Liverpool) 20

2006/07: Reina (Liverpool) 19

2007/08: Reina (Liverpool) 18

2008/09: Van der Sar (Manchester United) 21

2009/10: Cech (Chelsea) 17

2010/11: Hart (Man City) 18