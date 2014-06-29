Van Persie delighted with unpredictable Robben

Like Van Persie, Robben netted three times as the Dutch cruised into the knockout phase following three consecutive wins in Group B, earning a last 16 clash with Mexico.

Defending champions Spain were the first to fall as Louis van Gaal's men shocked the world to triumph 5-1, before comfortable victories over Australia and fellow qualifiers Chile secured their passage as group winners.

Robben has been in scintillating form for Van Gaal's side, with his pace and ability on the ball proving to be a potent combination, particularly on the counter-attack.

The Bayern Munich star also has an assist to his name and Van Persie revealed just how much he enjoys playing alongside the former Chelsea man.

"Robben is a great player, I love playing with him," Van Persie said. "He is always unpredictable.

"The important thing is to understand his game because he can do many special things.

"He is fast, he plays many decisive passes. Together we play narrower, but we have managed to score six goals between us in the tournament. I hope it stays that way."

Defender Stefan de Vrij may not often get to reap the full benefits of Robben's creativity, but he appreciates performing alongside the forward who, in his eyes, has been decisive in all three of the Netherlands' matches so far.

"It's so nice to play with him," De Vrij said. "Arjen is a great player, the rest of the team looks to him.

"You know you have someone on the pitch that makes the difference. And that (has been the case in) all three games in a row."