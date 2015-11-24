Van Persie dismisses links to Chelsea and Barcelona

Robin van Persie insists there has been no contact from Chelsea or Barcelona following rumours of a move away from Fenerbahce.

The Dutch striker scored his sixth goal of the season as Fener beat Mersin Idmanyurdu on Saturday, having initially struggled to settle in Turkey.

And Van Persie stressed his commitment to Fener - currently second in the Super Lig - at a post-match news conference.

"There is a lot of talk about Chelsea and Barcelona but I have received no offers and I am dedicated to Fenerbahce," he said.

Van Persie was thought to be frustrated during the early part of his time at Fener, having struggled to hold down a starting berth, but has now started in each of the club's last seven matches in all competititons.