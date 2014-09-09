Van Persie excited by 'world class' signings

United splashed the cash during the transfer window, breaking the British record to sign Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid, while Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind were also acquired.

A frantic end to the transfer window also saw United sign Colombian star Radamel Falcao on loan from French side Monaco.

Such was the flurry of arrivals that only Di Maria and Herrera (in the opening game) made their Premier League debuts before the international break, with Rojo unable to obtain a work permit in time.

But the likes of Falcao, Rojo and Blind are expected to make their debuts at Old Trafford against QPR on Sunday and Van Persie is relishing the opportunity to work alongside United's new signings.

"I can't wait to go and train and play with the world class players we have signed – wow," said the 31-year-old Netherlands international, who has only linked up with Di Maria against Burnley thus far.

"That feeling, that we are going to perform well has only got stronger after the buying of players over the last weeks. I find it very exciting, the arrival of all those new players.

"For me personally, it's brilliant to go and play with some of the best players in the world. It's great that I can go and train and play with them every day."