Van Persie returns to Netherlands squad for qualifiers

Robin van Persie has returned to Netherlands' full squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against France and Bulgaria.

The Fenerbahce forward last played for his country in October 2015, but - with Dick Advocaat's side at risk of missing out on the finals - he has been recalled for a key double-header, making the final cut after being included in a preliminary selection.

Netherlands are currently third in Group A, three points behind both Sweden and France, and Advocaat has also brought Karim Rekik back into the squad and handed a first call-up to Donny van de Beek.

A group of eight players - including Everton new boy Davy Klaassen - were cut from the provisional group.

OFFICIEEL!️Dit is de definitieve selectie voor de WK-kwalificatiewedstrijden en : August 25, 2017

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton), Jeroen Zoet (PSV).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Wesley Hoedt (Southampton), Mattijs de Ligt (Ajax), Karim Rekik (Hertha BSC), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio).

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Marco van Ginkel (PSV), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Wesley Sneijder (Nice), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Lyon), Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham), Robin van Persie (Fenerbahce), Quincy Promes (Quincy Promes), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).