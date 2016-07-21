Van Persie sale out of the question, say Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have released a statement insisting that the prospect of selling Robin van Persie is "out of the question".

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Stoke City among the clubs reported to be interested.

Fenerbahce, however, are adamant that the Netherlands international - who turns 33 next month - will be staying in Istanbul.

"In recent days, there have been so many rumours in the media about Robin van Persie leaving Fenerbahce," the statement read.

"These speculations are not true. After a meeting with the player's agent, Van Persie's transfer to any other club is out of the question."

Van Persie has struggled for consistent form since joining Fenerbahce from United last year.

He scored 16 goals in 31 appearances as they finished second to champions Besiktas in the Super Lig.