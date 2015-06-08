Van Persie: United set to spend £200million

Robin van Persie claims Manchester United are ready to spend another £200million ahead of the new season, but the Netherland striker hinted that his future may lie elsewhere.

Louis van Gaal went on a spending spree after taking over at Old Trafford, smashing the British transfer record to sign Angel Di Maria as well as bringing in the likes of Ander Herrera and Daley Blind.

United secured a UEFA Champions League spot, but are aiming higher in the 2015-16 campaign and Van Persie has revealed they are plotting to state their intent in the transfer market.

"United spent £200 million on players last year and they are going to spend another £200 million this summer so we will have a team that can compete for the title," said the former Arsenal man.

Van Persie endured a frustrating first season under compatriot Van Gaal due to a combination of injuries and loss of form.

The 31-year-old has been linked with Serie A clubs Juventus and Lazio and admitted he is not certain to stay at United.

"It is my ambition to play as many games as possible. I feel fitter than ever," Van Persie added.

"And I know that the more games I play, the more it will help me prepare for the European Championships [in France] next summer.

"I will take everything into consideration when I decide on my future and I know I have to be realistic about the situation."