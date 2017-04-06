Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Tigres UANL 2 (1-4 agg): Mexicans advance to Champions League final

Tigres UANL reached the CONCACAF Champions League final for a second consecutive season after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1.

Andre-Pierre Gignac and Damian Alvarez were on target for Tigres, who were runners-up last season and completed a 4-1 aggregate triumph in the Canadian city on Wednesday.

Awaiting Tigres in the two-legged decider this month is fellow Mexican outfit Pachuca.

Trailing 2-0 from the opening leg last month, MLS side the Whitecaps set about erasing the deficit early as Brek Shea opened the scoring in the third minute.

Shea was on hand to volley home a rebound after Tigres were unable to clear their lines following a free-kick at BC Place Stadium.

That is as good as it got for the Whitecaps, with Tigres scoring two unanswered goals in the second half.

France international Gignac levelled the contest on the night after curling a delightful shot into the top corner of the net from outside the penalty area in the 63rd minute.

Alvarez then secured the second-leg win with six minutes remaining, finishing powerfully from close range.

The first leg of the Champions League final will take place on April 19.