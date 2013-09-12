Varane edging closer to Real return

The France international broke into the Real starting XI last season under Jose Mourinho, impressing many with his assured and confident performances in both domestic and European competition.

However, the 20-year-old, who moved to the Bernabeu from Ligue 2 side Lens in 2011, has yet to feature under new manager Carlo Ancelotti after undergoing surgery to repair meniscus damage to his right knee sustained against Espanyol in May.

Varane's comeback may not be too far away, though, with the Lille-born centre-back confirming that he has now returned to training with the ball at his feet, and is looking to make further progress in the near future.

"I am very pleased to have resumed training with the ball at my feet," Varane wrote on his official Facebook page.

"I am currently working to reach good targets on the pitch before increasing the intensity throughout the week."

Varane made his debut for Real at the start of the 2011-12 season in a 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao, before going on to win the Spanish title with the capital club.

Mourinho showed added faith in the youngster last term, naming him in the starting line-up for all but one of their 12 UEFA Champions League games.

Varane was rewarded for his emergence by France national boss Didier Deschamps, who handed him his first cap in the 3-1 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Georgia back in March.