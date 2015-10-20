Varane: Real Madrid need to control PSG

Raphael Varane says Real Madrid must control Paris Saint-Germain if they are to win what he expects to be a great contest between two Champions League heavyweights.

The France international insists there is no less of an obligation on his team to win the match just because the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal, Pepe and James Rodriguez are all out injured.

Varane, 21, feels Madrid must have control of the game and significant possession if they are to be successful, despite PSG boss Laurent Blanc suggesting they prefer to operate without having much of the ball.

"We have come here to create danger and win the game, in spite of the potential that PSG have," said the defender. "The game will be decided by details and whoever makes the fewest mistakes will win.

"We want to maintain possession of the ball, punish PSG with individual quality and as a team. The key will be to control the game.

"PSG have come on a lot. Now they are amongst the top teams in Europe. They have players with quality and experience and they will be keen to show us what a great side they are, so I think we are in for a great match.

"Our objective is reaching the last 16 and if we can end as top of our group, then even better. Our objective is to win – always to win.

"We want to be in the battle to win the trophy. Unfortunately we do have some important injuries but we are still obliged to win the game. The players who are out because of injury won't change that."

Varane did not want to get drawn into a war of words with Blanc, saying both sides will want to have possession in Wednesday's match.

He added: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion but for me, all that interests me is talking about the game. Both of us will want the ball. Having the ball means creating chances and scoring goals."