Varane resumes Real Madrid training

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has returned to training after a month out with a thigh problem.

The France international picked up the injury in Madrid's 4-3 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in November, but could make his return against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

A statement on Madrid's website read: "Real Madrid have returned to training following the Christmas break. The Whites completed a double session to get preparations underway for the upcoming game against Real Sociedad. The big news was Raphael Varane joining up with the group."

Captain Sergio Ramos worked inside as he continues treatment on muscle pain in his right leg, while Dani Carvajal trained individually out on the field with and without the ball.

Toni Kroos was forced to leave the training pitch after just 15 minutes, still suffering from discomfort caused by a heavy knock in the 10-2 win over Rayo Vallecano earlier this month.