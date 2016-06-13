Varane steps up recovery

Raphael Varane stepped up his return from injury on Monday as he completed light work with the ball at Real Madrid's training centre.

The central defender missed the end of the season with a thigh injury, Varane forced to sit out the Champions League final as Madrid secured an 11th title.

Varane's problem also saw him ruled out of France's Euro 2016 squad, Sevilla's Adil Rami taking his place in Didier Deschamps' selection.

The 23-year-old upped his recovery on Monday, the defender posting a video on Twitter with the comment: "What a pleasure to find the field!! #TeamVarane"

Quel plaisir de retrouver le terrain !!! June 13, 2016

Boosted by the news, the official Madrid Twitter account welcomed Varane back to action with the message: "Great to see you back on the training pitch @raphaelvarane! #HalaMadrid"