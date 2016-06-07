Vardy is a quality player - Koscielny

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has lauded Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, who is a reported target for the Gunners.

Vardy's 24 goals propelled Leicester to a remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16, with his performances seemingly attracting the attentions of Arsene Wenger.

Reports have emerged suggesting Arsenal have activated the £20million release clause for Vardy, who arrived in France on Monday as part of England's Euro 2016 squad.

And Koscielny, who will hope to help his own nation to glory on home soil at the European Championship, is well aware of Vardy's qualities, after the striker scored three times in the clubs' two meetings last season.

"He's hard to play against because he likes to use depth, he's very good at running behind the defence," Koscielny told Omnisport.

"And in front of the goal, he doesn't think, he feels the goal, as soon as he can shoot, he does. He proved this season with Leicester that he can be a great striker, and he scored some goals with his national team.

"There will be very good strikers during this Euros."

When quizzed directly about Vardy's potential move to Emirates Stadium, Koscielny replied: "You know, I don't like to talk when it's not signed.

"So as I said, he's a great striker, he did a great season with Leicester. I don't know if he'll stay or if he'll join another club. We'll see, but he's a great quality player."