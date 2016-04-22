Vardy ban will have 'big impact' on Leicester, warns Pochettino

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino believes Jamie Vardy's ban will have a "big impact" on Leicester City as the Premier League title race enters its final stages.

Vardy will miss Leicester's fixture with Swansea City after his dismissal against West Ham last weekend, and could also sit out next week's trip to Manchester United after he was charged with improper conduct for his reaction to referee Jon Moss' decision by the Football Association.

Spurs face West Brom on Monday, a day after Leicester host Swansea, and Pochettino is comfortable with his side's status as chasers in the fight for the trophy.

He said: "The motivation is very good on the training ground and we have built up the week fantastically. We now have to patient and wait until Monday.

"You never know. It is true Vardy is one of the best players in the Premier League and it is normal it will affect them.

"We are in a race for the title and I hope they will drop points in the next game."

England manager Roy Hodgson publicly backed his international striker, who was handed a second yellow card for simulation in a tangle with West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna.

"I did not hear what Roy said," Pochettino added. "Everyone can say whatever they want and I will not analyse his work. I watched the game and saw the action a lot of times, maybe for the referee it was very difficult.

"I believe in football the players and managers are very professional. Sometimes we need to say something interesting. Sometimes I'm boring in my press conference, I feel very proud. If the players want Leicester to win the league maybe we are worried a lot more.

"I think it is a big impact for Leicester because Vardy is one of the best players of the Premier League.

"But in their squad they have very good players and are in a position they deserve to be. Vardy is one of the best strikers but I think they have different players.

"I'm happy with the way we take the moment, we need to play after the other team on Monday. We need to accept that. We know it is football but it is business too.

"We know the rules and I don't complain, it is no excuse. But we are there and we are happy. The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world."