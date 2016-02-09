Vardy: I never expected Leicester to top Premier League

Jamie Vardy admitted he never imagined Leicester City's fairy-tale season was a possibility, with the club remarkably topping the Premier League.

Vardy's devastating form has catapulted Leicester to the summit of the Premier League with his league-leading 18-goal haul having played a big part in a season that continues to defy all odds.

Leicester defeated Manchester City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to move five points clear atop the table and while Vardy did not score on that occasion, his performances have seen him sign a bumper three-and-a-half-year contract worth just over £13million.

"I do have to pinch myself every day really but it has taken a lot of hard work to be honest," said Vardy, who was playing non-league football and working a full-time job only three years ago.

"It wasn't nice playing and having to work full-time all day, so I had to put the work in at first just to get a half-decent club.

"It's a rise that I wouldn't have predicted to happen but it's credit to me for the work I've put in as well."

"I literally wish I could play football every day and can carry on playing."

The 29-year-old England international said his apprenticeship in the game made him appreciate his job more than most professional footballers.

"You hear some players say that it's just a job for them but for me it is nothing like that," he said.

"I've worked so hard to get here and I want to keep being here as long as I can. I enjoy every minute of it.

"When I was at Halifax I never thought I would earn a move to the Conference but I got that, then kicked on and from there you would never have thought there would be a move to Leicester, then playing for England.

"You would never have thought it in a million years. But it has happened. It has all worked out well but there has been so much hard work put in it's untrue."