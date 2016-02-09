Vardy: I never expected Leicester to top Premier League
Not even Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy imagined the club's dream season would be possible.
Jamie Vardy admitted he never imagined Leicester City's fairy-tale season was a possibility, with the club remarkably topping the Premier League.
Vardy's devastating form has catapulted Leicester to the summit of the Premier League with his league-leading 18-goal haul having played a big part in a season that continues to defy all odds.
Leicester defeated Manchester City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to move five points clear atop the table and while Vardy did not score on that occasion, his performances have seen him sign a bumper three-and-a-half-year contract worth just over £13million.
"I do have to pinch myself every day really but it has taken a lot of hard work to be honest," said Vardy, who was playing non-league football and working a full-time job only three years ago.
"It wasn't nice playing and having to work full-time all day, so I had to put the work in at first just to get a half-decent club.
"It's a rise that I wouldn't have predicted to happen but it's credit to me for the work I've put in as well."
"I literally wish I could play football every day and can carry on playing."
The 29-year-old England international said his apprenticeship in the game made him appreciate his job more than most professional footballers.
"You hear some players say that it's just a job for them but for me it is nothing like that," he said.
"I've worked so hard to get here and I want to keep being here as long as I can. I enjoy every minute of it.
"When I was at Halifax I never thought I would earn a move to the Conference but I got that, then kicked on and from there you would never have thought there would be a move to Leicester, then playing for England.
"You would never have thought it in a million years. But it has happened. It has all worked out well but there has been so much hard work put in it's untrue."
