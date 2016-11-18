Vardy ready to hit goal trail once more

Jamie Vardy hopes his midweek header for England against Spain can kick-start a scoring streak reminiscent of the one that helped fire Leicester City to the Premier League title last season.

Vardy was named Football Writers' Association Player of the Year last term after his 24 goals inspired Leicester on their unforgettable march to glory.

That tally included a Premier League record of scoring in 11 consecutive matches but it has been a different story this time around.

His last goal for Leicester came in September's 4-1 loss at Liverpool and a stooping header as Gareth Southgate's side played out a 2-2 draw with 2010 world champions Spain was his first in 15 appearances for his club and national side.

"It does give you a boost but it's up to me to make sure that continues now and I start netting on a regular basis," Vardy told Omnisport.

"Hopefully that goal against Spain will be the one that kick starts it.

"I've got myself a goal after 14 games for club and country, so to break that duck is a big confidence boost and hopefully it’s a sign of things to come."

Leicester are languishing in 14th position, three points behind weekend opponents Watford after losing 2-1 at home to West Brom before the international break.

"We had a disappointing result in the last game but we know we need to bounce back and we'll be trying our utmost to do that this weekend," he said before Saturday's trip to Vicarage Road.

"We know it's going to be tough, every single game is in this league – there's no easy games.

"We've put our research in with the sports staff so hopefully when we get our tactics down to a tee and we perform how we know we can that will be the thing that brings us three points back."

Vardy was impressed by Southgate's detailed tactical approach as England also beat Scotland 3-0 last Friday, with the interim manager widely tipped to take charge of his country on a full-time basis.

"It's been a good week and a half," he said. "Training has been good and the gaffer definitely got us set for both games.

"To come back with a goal and two positive performances and results is obviously pleasing as well."

Vardy marked his goal in midweek by leading his England team-mates in their interpretation of the mannequin challenge and he doubts any version of the social media craze will have enjoyed such a vast live audience until now.

"Obviously there's obviously a lot of videos going round of a mannequin challenge so I thought. 'why not do it in front of 85,000 people?'." he added.