Vardy rejected Arsenal due to style
Leicester City star Jamie Vardy has revealed he rejected Arsenal because he felt their style of play did not suit him.
The England international led Leicester to a stunning Premier League title triumph last season, scoring 24 goals.
The 29-year-old's fine performances prompted Arsenal to trigger his release cause, but Vardy was worried about Arsenal's possession-based style and eventually signed a new deal with Leicester instead.
"With people like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil creating chances, Arsenal felt they could benefit me as much as I could them," he wrote in The Sun.
"But I also thought about the tactical aspect.
"You look at Arsenal's style of play and they don't get the ball forward quickly in the same way Leicester do for those runs I like to make in behind the defence.
"One thing that didn't worry me was the idea that I wouldn't be the 'main man' at Arsenal."
The forward played down the significance of loyalty and his team-mates in deciding to stay at the King Power Stadium.
"Players always come and go. It was more a case of seeing Leicester as a club that wanted to build on what we achieved with the title and I want to be part of that," Vardy wrote.
"I'm happy with how everything has turned out.
"'The dream continues,' Claudio [Ranieri] texted me after I agreed to stay. That's exactly how I felt, too."
Vardy has made a slower start to this campaign, netting twice in six league games with Ranieri's men sitting 12th in the table.
