Vardy would cost Real Madrid a lot - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has admitted that Real Madrid or another of Europe's elite clubs could prise Jamie Vardy away from Leicester City, but only for a big fee.

Reports in Spain linked the former non-League player with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday and Ranieri initially insisted he was not for sale.

However, the Italian has now said Vardy – who has scored 10 goals in as many Premier League apperances this season and has been on target in each of his last seven top-flight appearances – could be available if his valuation is met.

"It is important Jamie enjoys it here but I can also understand if he wants to go to find a great club, but it would cost a lot," Ranieri said.

"If Real Madrid or some big names want to buy him they have the money to buy him.

"The valuation is made by the owners, not me.

"But nobody asks [for] him, he is very happy here and we don't want to sell him – it is clear."

The England international signed a three-year deal at the King Power Stadium ahead of the 2015-16 season, but Ranieri admitted his form could result in another offer at the end of the campaign.

"He is happy with us, he is happy with his contract and that is important – maybe at the end of the season [we will offer him a new contract]," he added.