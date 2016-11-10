Vazquez tells BBC to defend for Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez says it is crucial the star attacking trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo help the team defensively.

The 'BBC' forward line has plundered 19 goals in all competitions so far this season, helping Madrid to the top of LaLiga and putting them on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockouts.

However, despite being yet to suffer defeat, Zinedine Zidane's side have conceded 18 goals this term - including three in the draw with Legia Warsaw on November 2 - and have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 matches.

And Vazquez says it is crucial everyone in the team plays their part in keeping Madrid solid - including the forward line.

"A team is based on everyone working. The BBC and the central midfield have to help the defence so that we don't concede so many goals," he told Cadena COPE.

Vazquez was a regular in Zidane's side last season but has only managed three starts in 2016-17 - one each in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Super Cup.

But the 25-year-old maintains he is content with his role at the Santiago Bernabeu for the time being.

"It doesn't matter whether or not the BBC is untouchable. The boss is the one who decides and we have to train," he said.

"Zidane gives me confidence in myself. I don't know what will happen in two or three years but I'm happy at Real Madrid right now.

"Getting p***** off at not playing doesn't help anybody. You have to do your best for the team when you go out there.

"Since I was a kid, I've dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and I treat every game like it's a final. I'm a really lucky guy."