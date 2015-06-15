Veh rules out becoming Eintracht chairman

Armin Veh has ruled out the possibility that he could take over as Eintracht Frankfurt chairman after returning to the Bundesliga club for a second spell as head coach on Sunday.

The 54-year-old was confirmed as Thomas Schaaf's successor on a two-year contract over the weekend and faced the media on Monday.

Veh was asked whether he could take over from chairman Heribert Bruchhagen when the latter retires next year, but said he has no intention of taking a role in the boardroom.

"As a Bundesliga trainer, you cannot plan to take another job in a year or two. It is not contemplated that I start another post," said Veh.

"That would be a total cut, because that would mean the end of my coaching career. So far I have not yet. I prefer to stand on the training ground."

Veh was first appointed as Frankfurt coach back in 2011, winning promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season.

He left in 2014 and ended up joining Stuttgart, but resigned in November after a poor start to the 2014-15 season.

Veh takes over a side that finished ninth in the German top flight last term.