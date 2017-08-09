Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC

Mexico international and Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela will join incoming MLS franchise Los Angeles FC in January.

Vela, 28, confirmed his move to LAFC as a designated player via Twitter on Tuesday, ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2018.

My new Club in 2018. August 8, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, LaLiga side Sociedad had revealed an agreement was in place for Vela to swap Spain for the United States.

Vela will remain at Sociedad until linking up with LAFC – co-owned by NBA great Magic Johnson and Hollywood star Will Ferrell – during the January transfer window.

The pieces are slowly coming together at LAFC following the appointed of former USA head coach and Swansea City manager Bob Bradley.

Vela has called Sociedad home since leaving Premier League giants Arsenal permanently in 2012, scoring more than 50 goals in LaLiga.