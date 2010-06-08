Venables anthem released as single

The track was originally sung by Tel in The Sun's World Cup television advert, and since it first appeared on British TV in April, clamour for the track to be released has been unrelenting, with over 100,000 people watching the clip online and readers creating Facebook sites petitioning The Sun to turn it into a World Cup anthem.

With the excitement around EL Tel reaching fever pitch, The Sun took the advert to Sony and online music distributor AWAL, who both agreed to waive their fees and get behind the charity single.

Venables said: "I'm delighted the song has been released as a single, what better way to show our support for the England boys as they get ready for the big kick off.

"Everyone should go out and buy a copy as all the proceeds go to two brilliant charities - Help For Heroes, who do fantastic work for brave injured servicement here in the UK, and Malaria No More UK, who are working to save lives from the totally preventable disease malaria across Africa."

The single, priced at 79p, is available to buy from iTunes, Amazon and HMV.

