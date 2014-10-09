Venezuela Primera: Carabobo 0 Anzoategui 0

Carabobo entered the match on the back of four successive draws in all competitions - three coming in the top flight.

The last three of them finished 1-1, but although Carabobo failed to hit the back of the net on this occasion, they still claimed a point.

Anzoategui had the best of the chances at the Estadio Polideportivo Misael Delgado, with Ricardo Martins' free-kick going close in the 35th minute.

And Panama forward Edwin Aguilar - who has scored three goals in eight appearances this season - failed to convert a cross in the 69th minute.

That meant both sides were forced to share the spoils, leaving Anzoategui in fourth.

Carabobo are just one point behind in fifth.