Venezuela Primera: Carabobo 0 Anzoategui 0
Carabobo's run of draws stretched to five with a goalless Venezuelan Primera Division stalemate against Deportivo Anzoategui.
Carabobo entered the match on the back of four successive draws in all competitions - three coming in the top flight.
The last three of them finished 1-1, but although Carabobo failed to hit the back of the net on this occasion, they still claimed a point.
Anzoategui had the best of the chances at the Estadio Polideportivo Misael Delgado, with Ricardo Martins' free-kick going close in the 35th minute.
And Panama forward Edwin Aguilar - who has scored three goals in eight appearances this season - failed to convert a cross in the 69th minute.
That meant both sides were forced to share the spoils, leaving Anzoategui in fourth.
Carabobo are just one point behind in fifth.
