Venezuela Wrap: Bizarre first title for Trujillanos

Horacio Matuszyczk's leaders went into the final Apertura matchday with a one-point buffer on Deportivo La Guaira - and despite seeing their match with Petare halted by misbehaving fans, they eventually posted a title-sealing win.

Trujillanos were deemed victors when the game could not be resumed after it was halted in the 54th minute, as they led 2-0 at the Estadio Olimpico de la UCV in Caracas.

Earlier, Johan Osorio put Trujillanos on their way to their first silverware in the top flight with a stunning long-range strike in the eighth minute.

James Cabezas doubled the visitors' advantage, heading home from a corner in the 26th minute.

That was the end to the scoring, with Trujillanos handed a 3-0 default victory, when order could not be restored after a 45-minute wait.

Trujillanos' win rendered Deportivo La Guaira's 2-0 away win at Tucanes consolation, with Imanol Iriberri and Framber Villegas scoring.

Caracas finished third, despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Deportivo Tachira.

Aragua finished level on 31 points with Caracas but behind them on goal difference, after a 2-0 victory over Portuguesa.

Edwin Aguilar scored his 13th goal of the phase, helping Deportivo Anzoategui finish the season with three wins in their past four - as they downed Deportivo Lara 1-0.

Mineros de Guayana have gone five matches unbeaten after they edged Llaneros de Guanare 1-0 - the latter without a victory in nine.

Carabobo converted twice from the penalty spot, as they came from behind to beat Estudiantes de Merida.

Zulia snapped Zamora's five-match winning run, equalising late for a 2-2 draw.

Oddly, all of Zamora's victories in that run came via a 2-1 scoreline - and they were on track for a sixth victory by that score before Herlin Cuica's 88th-minute goal for the hosts.

Atletico Venezuela and Metropolitanos ended the phase with winless streaks of seven and five games respectively, after playing out a 0-0 draw.