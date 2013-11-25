Venezuela Wrap: Caracas continue winning ways

The league leaders held on to first place with a narrow win at home, as Roberto Tucker's 71st-minute penalty earned them all three points - with Tachira missing the chance to climb to fifth after Carabobo's slip-up.

Mineros, meanwhile, cantered to a 3-0 win at home to Atletico Venezuela.

Rafael Acosta scored the opener on 40 minutes, before Zamir Valoyes struck a late brace to earn them their ninth victory of the season as they continued to match Caracas - with the sides level on 32 points through 15 games.

Zamora and Deportivo Anzoategui are the closest chasers in third and fourth - both on 30 points - with the former accounting for Carabobo 1-0 away.

Juan Falcon struck four minutes prior to half-time to give Zamora a valuable road victory and send them third, while Carabobo dropped to fifth (27 points).

Anzoategui also had a narrow win away from home, as they edged Llaneros de Guanare 1-0 courtesy of Edwin Aguilar's ninth goal of the campaign.

Trujillanos are eighth on 19 points, five behind seventh side Atletico Venezuela, after a resounding 4-0 win at home to Atletico El Vigia.

Estudiantes de Merida also have 19 points to their name following a 3-1 success over Tucanes - with Luciano Ursino netting a brace.

Aragua are a point behind in 10th spot after ending a six-match winless run with a 2-1 triumph over 10-man Deportivo Petare.

Zulia are unbeaten in four, most recently dismissing bottom club Yaracuyanos 1-0, while Deportivo La Guaira were kept to a scoreless draw at home to Deportivo Lara.