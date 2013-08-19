Venezuela Wrap: Caracas lead the way after 1-0 win

Continuing on from their crushing 4-0 win against Trujillanos last weekend, a solitary strike to Dani Cure in the 77th minute was enough to seal the points for Eduardo Sarago's men.

Deportivo Tachira joined on Caracas on two straight wins to start the season after Jose Reyes' brace secured a 2-0 win at Yaracuyanos.

The other two sides to start the season with perfect records, Atletico Venezuela and Mineros de Guayana, both won 2-1 at home against their respective opponents.

Hector Perez scored Venezuela's opener against Carabobo on three minutes before Pablo Olivera pulled one back for the away side in the 26th minute.

But a second-half strike to Hermes Palomino ensured Venezuela picked up the maximum points.

Mineros de Guayana led Aragua 2-0 through Walter Aguilar and Alejandro Guerra until the 72nd minute, when the visitors made the game interesting through Jorge Rojas' penalty.

The game between Deportivo Petare and Zamora was suspended because of persistent rain that flooded the pitch.

In other results, Jose Torrealba's double fired Deportivo Lara to a 2-0 triumph over Deportivo Anzoategui while Estudiantes de Merida and Deportivo la Guaira fought out a 0-0 draw.

Tucanes defeated Atletico El Vigia 3-1 and Trujillanos and Zulia cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw.