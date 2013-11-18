Venezuela Wrap: Caracas, Mineros de Guayana win

League leaders on goal difference alone, Caracas moved atop the standings with a 1-0 road win over strugglers Yaracuyanos combined with Carabobo's loss at Deportivo Tachira.

It was very nearly an embarrassing slip up for Eduardo Sarago's men, as it took them until the 77th minute to break through the defence of the bottom club when Luis Gonzalez scored.

Yaracuyanos have just four points from 14 matches, shipping 29 goals in the process, but could not quite hold on as they slipped to their sixth consecutive loss in all competitions.

Mineros de Guayana had a 2-1 victory on the road at Atletico El Vigia, with Ricardo Blanco and Luis Vallenilla the goalscorers for the winners.

Carabobo lost top spot after slumping to a 3-1 loss at Tachira, with Jose Meza putting a first-half double past the former league leaders.

They sit third on 27 points, two behind the leaders, while each of Zamora (fourth) and Deportivo Anzoategui (fifth) climbed to 27 with results.

Zamora beat Llaneros de Guanare 3-1, while Anzoategui earned a 1-1 draw at home to Trujillanos.

Tachira's win took them sixth on 25 points, while Atletico Venezuela dropped to seventh one point back after a 3-1 loss at home to Estudiantes de Merida.

Elsewhere, Deportivo Petare and Zulia drew 1-1, while Deportivo La Guaira had just their second success of the season with a 2-0 road win at Tucanes and Deportivo Lara's hosting of Aragua ended 0-0.