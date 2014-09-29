Venezuela Wrap: Leaders held, Tucanes win again

Daniel Farias' Tachira, beaten at Deportivo Anzoategui last time out, came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Carabobo.

The point was enough to see them stay top, but Tucanes are closing in after their second straight Apertura win.

Gleider Caro had given Carabobo a 16th-minute lead at the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo, but Angel Osorio's late equaliser saw the hosts earn their point.

Tucanes made it five wins in eight league matches as Elieser Mina's 70th-minute goal fired them to a 1-0 victory over Zamora.

Zamora are the league's only winless side and sit bottom on four points, but they do have games in hand.

Third-placed Deportivo La Guaira suffered just their second loss of the season, beaten 2-1 at Caracas.

All the goals came in a frantic final 23 minutes, but Omar Perdomo's effort proved decisive for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Metropolitanos claimed their first win of the campaign with a 4-1 victory over Trujillanos.

Zulia edged Deportivo Anzoategui 1-0 and Andres Ponce's late penalty guided Llanos de Guanare past Atletico Venezuela 1-0.

Aragua enjoyed a 3-0 win at home to Deportivo Lara, Portuguesa's clash against Deportivo Petare finished goalless and Mineros de Guayana struck late twice in a 2-0 victory over Estudiantes de Merida.