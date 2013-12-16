Venezuela Wrap: Mineros de Guayana win title

All Mineros needed was a win or draw with a defeat allowing Caracas to claim the title with a victory over Deportivo Anzoategui.

It did not start well for Mineros with Edgar Perez putting Lara into the lead after 15 minutes but Ricardo Blanco restored parity three minutes later.

Blanco secured his brace in the 51st minute before Zamir Valoyes sealed the title with a strike on 71 minutes.

The title was just Mineros de Guyana's second and first since 1989.

The result meant that Caracas' 3-2 win over Anzoategui would only see the former claim second position.

Caracas also went behind early to Anzoategui's Edwin Aguilar's 28th-minute strike before two goals just after half-time to Dani Cure and Rubert Quijada snatched the lead.

Anzoategui equalized through Rolando Escobar on 76 minutes before Caracas' Andres Sanchez scored the winner on 85 minutes.

Zamora finished third in the standings despite a 1-0 loss at Zulia with Anzoategui claiming fourth position.

Yaracuyanos finished bottom with only one win for the season after a 2-2 draw against Deportivo La Guaira.

In other matches, Aragua and Deportivo Tachira played out an entertaining 3-3 draw, Carabobo grabbed a 1-0 win over Atletico El Vigia and Llaneros de Guanare won 2-0 against Atletico Venezuela.

Deportivo Petare won 2-0 at Estudiantes de Merida and Trujillanos drew 2-2 with Tucanes.