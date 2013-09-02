Venezuela Wrap: Naboyan inspires Mineros

Richard Paez's Mineros have three wins from as many matches in the infancy of the Venezuelan top-flight season, which leaves them third on the table and with a game in hand.

Leaders Zamora FC failed to win for the first time this term, held to a 1-1 draw on the road to Tucanes De Amazonas.

A fast-starting Caracas are second after a 2-1 win at Atletico El Vigia, scoring in the first and 53rd minutes to earn their third win of the season.

Atletico Venezuela blotted their perfect season, losing 2-1 at home to Deportivo Anzoategui - with the latter coming from behind to pinch victory in the 89th minute when Jhonny Jose Gonzalez struck.

Aragua FC and Zulia FC both broke their winning duck this season with respective 2-0 away wins at Llaneros de Guanare and Carabobo FC.

Deportivo Petare conceded late to slip to a 1-1 draw with Yaracuyanos - the latter's first point of the season.

CD Lara are mid-table after edging Deportivo Tachira 1-0 courtesy of an Aquiles Ocanto strike, while Trujillanos and Deportivo La Guaira played out a 2-2 draw.