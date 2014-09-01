Venezuela Wrap: Tachira two points clear at top

After being held to a draw by Portuguesa last time out, Tachira were on the back foot for much of the first half with Aragua creating several good chances.

However, the home side failed to take advantage of their opportunities and were made to pay in the 57th minute when Angel Osorio headed home at the near post from a corner.

Tachira doubled their advantage eight minutes later through Gelmin Rivas and from there they held on for the win to ensure they remain undefeated after four games.

Second-placed Tucanes also enjoyed a 2-0 victory as they continued Llaneros de Guanare's disappointing start to their Apertura campaign.

Two strikes in five second-half minutes were enough to get Daniel Nikolac's men over the line with Sergio Golindano scoring his third goal of the new campaign before Gilson Salazar sealed the win in the 61st minute.

Estudiantes de Merida also continued their undefeated start, held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Deportivo Lara.

Jose Marrufo scored for both sides with the defender putting Deportivo ahead in the 36th minute before undoing his good work midway through the second half, turning the ball into his own net as Deportivo’s search for their first win of the new season continues.

Atletico Venezuela moved to fourth place on the table thanks to their narrow 1-0 win over Deportivo Anzoategui.

An early penalty from Guillermo Octavio was enough to hand Atletico all three points as they held on for their second win of the season.

Walter Aguilar and Oscar Hernandez were the heroes for Zulia as they got their side's first points of the new campaign with an impressive 2-1 win away to Portuguesa.

A goal deep in first half stoppage time from Aguilar was followed by Hernandez's strike just before the hour-mark, with a goal from Raigel Marquez not enough to get Portuguesa back in it.

Metropolitanos and Zamora played out a 1-1 draw, as did Deportivo Petare and Carabobo while the game between Mineros de Guayana and Caracas was postponed.