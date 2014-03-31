Venezuela Wrap: Trujillanos stay clear

A 1-0 win at home to Deportivo Tachira was all Trujillanos needed to maintain their two-point buffer at the top in the Clausura campaign.

James Cabezas scored the game's only goal on 31 minutes at the Estadio Jose Alberto Perez, seeing Pedro Vera's Trujillanos to their fifth straight win.

Apertura champions Mineros de Guayana are second and inflicted just Zamora's second loss of the season with a 4-2 victory.

The in-form Juan Falcon scored for the sixth straight game to give Zamora the lead on 12 minutes.

Goals from Zamir Valoyes and Luis Vallenilla helped Mineros into the lead, but Ricardo Clarke levelled for Zamora two minutes before the break.

Yet they went into half-time behind when Ricardo Blanco struck for Mineros in first-half additional time.

Blanco's goal just after the hour-mark sealed the result, leaving Zamora fourth and four points behind the leaders, albeit with two games in hand.

Tucanes struck twice in the opening 13 minutes on the way to a 2-1 win at Zulia which extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Caracas are unbeaten in 11 league matches this season, but they drew for the sixth time with a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to Deportivo Lara.

They looked set for their first loss when Edgar Perez Greco put Deportivo Lara ahead on 92 minutes, but Roberto Tucker struck a dramatic late leveller.

Lowly Estudiantes de Merida remain winless after a 1-1 draw at home to Deportivo Anzoategui.

Aragua and Atletico Venezuela played out a scoreless draw and Deportivo Petare edged Carabobo 1-0.

Ever Espinoza's brace saw Llaneros de Guanare to a 3-1 win at home to Yaracuyanos and Deportivo La Guaira came from behind to beat Atletico El Vigia 2-1.