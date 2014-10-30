Venezuela Wrap: Zamora beaten by Trujillanos
Trujillanos took maximum points from their trip to bottom-placed Zamora, while Caracas were held in the Venezuelan Primera Division.
Horacio Matuszyczk's Trujillanos claimed a 1-0 win in Barinas, courtesy of Jarol Herrera's 54th-minute goal.
Trujillanos climbed to fourth with 18 points, three shy of leaders Deportivo La Guaira.
Matuszyczk's men have enjoyed clean-sheet wins in three of their past four, and next host an out-of-form Deportivo Tachira - and can move above the second-placed side with victory.
Meanwhile, Caracas have gone two games without scoring after being held to a 0-0 stalemate at Mineros de Guayana.
Caracas were the talk of the league when they scored nine goals in the space of four days earlier in October but have since suffered a 1-0 reverse to Deportivo Anzoategui followed by Wednesday's defeat.
For Mineros de Guayana, they have gone three games without defeat - taking them to 10th and on the brink of breaking into the top half of the table.
