Ventura 'flattered' by Jiangsu interest

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura admits he was "flattered" by the interest shown in him by Chinese Super League (CSL) side Jiangsu Suning.

Ventura was linked with a lucrative switch to China after coach Choi Yong-soo left Jiangsu at the start of the month with his team struggling in the CSL.

Despite having the likes of Ramires and Alex Teixeira in their squad, Jiangsu have just one win from 12 league games and sit second-bottom in the table.

Ventura, who took over as Italy coach in June last year, said it was nice to receive the interest, but insisted his focus was on the national team.

"There's nothing to explain. I was flattered because it comes from an economically powerful club," he said on Tuesday.

"If it was real, I would feel honoured, but at the moment I am coach of Italy. We started a project and it's logical we carry it forward.

"We are talking about reaching the [2020] European Championship."

Italy, who face Uruguay in a friendly on Wednesday, are second to Spain in Group G of World Cup qualifying.