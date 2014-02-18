Ventura praises Torino's response at Verona

Trailing 1-0 at the break at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Torino struck three times in 13 minutes after the break to claim victory.



Omar El Kaddouri set up Ciro Immobile and Alessio Cerci before scoring himself as Torino moved into seventh in the Serie A table.



Ventura took no credit for the victory, opting to focus on what his players produced after the break.



"It doesn't matter what I said to my players," he told Sky Sport Italia.



"All that matters is what the lads did.



"Today we scored three goals and played with real personality. We're definitely becoming more of a team."



Luca Toni opened the scoring nine minutes before half-time when he sent Torino goalkeeper Daniele Padelli the wrong way from the penalty spot.



The visitors' comeback started four minutes after the break as El Kaddouri chipped a pass to put Immobile – who appeared to be offside – through and he finished clinically.



El Kaddouri popped up on the left to set up Cerci to finish powerfully into the bottom corner before the Moroccan, on loan from Napoli, completed the scoring.



Despite his team sitting seventh, El Kaddouri said the main target was still to avoid relegation but was pleased with his side's response to their 2-1 loss to Bologna.



"We have given a signal after our bad performance last week," he told Sky Sport Italia.



"I'm not talking about the Europa League. All we're thinking about is staying up. After that, then we'll see.



"Today we played a great game. We just wanted to send out a signal."