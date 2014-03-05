Vermaelen bullish over Belgium World Cup hopes

It is 12 years since Belgium last featured in the showpiece tournament, but Marc Wilmots' talented side have emerged as a force to be reckoned with and qualified by topping Group A.

The European nation have been drawn with Algeria, Russia and South Korea in Group H for the finals and are fancied to progress to the knockout stages.

Vermaelen is relishing the prospect of appearing on the game's greatest stage and has no doubt a squad that includes talent such as Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany and Dries Mertens will be capable of making their presence felt.

"I'm very excited because it's a new experience for us," he told Arsenal player.

"In our squad I think there are only two players who have played at a big tournament before, so it is something we are all looking forward to.

"The country is so happy for us. If you look at when we qualified, I think the whole country was watching that game! They're all thrilled that we're going to the World Cup.

"We go there with no fear to play our games and we'll make sure we do all we can, put all our effort in and see how far we have come."

The 28-year-old believes winning the tournament is achievable and was pleased with the draw for the group stage.

"Everything is possible at the World Cup, it's never going to be easy, but I think it is a good draw," he added.

"There are more difficult groups but you still have to play those games.

"Every team deserves their place. But we have a talented group as well and if we do our job and play well, then it's possible to go through to the second round."

Belgium start their Group H campaign against Algeria at Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte on June 17.