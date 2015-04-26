Vermaelen cleared to play in Barca run-in
It has been a season of injury frustration for Thomas Vermaelen, but the defender is finally set to make his Barcelona bow.
Thomas Vermaelen's injury nightmare appears to be at an end after he was given the green light to play in Barcelona's Liga run-in.
The Belgium international moved to Camp Nou from Arsenal in the close-season, but has yet to make his competitive debut for Luis Enrique's side.
Vermaelen joined Barcelona already nursing a hamstring injury.
The centre-back briefly returned to training in September only to discover he would require surgery and he went under the knife in December.
Barcelona confirmed in a statement on the club's official website that Vermaelen has received medical clearance and he will provide valuable experience for a Barca side still chasing the Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey titles this season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.