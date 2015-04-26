Vermaelen cleared to play in Barca run-in

Thomas Vermaelen's injury nightmare appears to be at an end after he was given the green light to play in Barcelona's Liga run-in.

The Belgium international moved to Camp Nou from Arsenal in the close-season, but has yet to make his competitive debut for Luis Enrique's side.

Vermaelen joined Barcelona already nursing a hamstring injury.

The centre-back briefly returned to training in September only to discover he would require surgery and he went under the knife in December.

Barcelona confirmed in a statement on the club's official website that Vermaelen has received medical clearance and he will provide valuable experience for a Barca side still chasing the Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey titles this season.