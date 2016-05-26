Vermaelen 'disappointed' by Barca struggles

Thomas Vermaelen says he was left "disappointed" after being left out in the cold for Barcelona's double-winning run-in.

Barca produced a stunning late-season surge to retain La Liga, while a 2-0 extra-time victory over Sevilla last weekend kept the Copa del Rey in their possession.

Vermaelen made just one appearance in his debut campaign at Camp Nou, their final-day Liga draw against Deportivo La Coruna, but he has played 20 times in 2015-16 as Barca won the Club World Cup in addition to maintaining their domestic dominance.

The Belgium defender has not played since March 12, however, and says his lack of playing time made it difficult to enjoy the celebrations.

When asked if he felt like a "participant" in the double, Vermaelen told a news conference: "A bit more than last season. This season I played some games in both La Liga and the Copa [del Rey].

"It's only really a year [that I have played for Barca], because the first passed me by almost entirely as I was seriously injured.

"In the second season, I started well. I had my chances at the beginning and also participated in some games after the winter break. But then less.

"There are other players who can play in my position, but the end of the season has been disappointing."

When asked if he still had the ability to make an impact at Barca, despite links to Liverpool, Vermaelen added: "Yes, I think so.

"I showed at the beginning of the season. I think I can, but it is also normal that a club like Barcelona is constantly looking for more players."