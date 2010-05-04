Veron keen to use vocal chords

Midfielder Veron, going to his third finals, was among 31 players who sang "Live for Life united" at the 2002 tournament in Asia.

"If I'm asked I'd be prepared to sing on the South Africa World Cup record," Veron told the Buenos Aires radio station FM Palermo on Monday.

"I could sing a rock (number), something from the Rolling Stones would be good. But I wouldn't dare (try to) move like Mick Jagger. He's unique."

The 35-year-old, who also played at the 1998 World Cup in France but was overlooked for the 2002 finals in Germany, said it would be a dream to meet former President Mandela.

"I hope I can embrace Nelson Mandela. It would be incredible because he's one of the last strong personalities of history. He fought for ideals, equality. It would be an honour to greet him," said Veron.

Veron is a key player in coach Diego Maradona's team who face Nigeria, South Korea and Greece in Group B.

