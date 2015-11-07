Verona 0 Bologna 2: Donsah and Giaccherini on target

Bologna recorded an important 2-0 away win over Verona in Saturday's Serie A encounter at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi courtesy of goals from Emanuele Giaccherini and Godfred Donsah.

Roberto Donadoni's men were high on confidence heading into the game following last week's 3-0 victory against Atalanta and netted twice within the opening 14 minutes.

Verona created a number of chances to get back into the game, but their profligacy cost them as they failed to beat Antonio Mirante.

The result moves Bologna three points clear of the relegation zone, while the home side remain in a precarious situation with a mere six points.

Bologna made a sublime start to the match and needed just six minutes to break the deadlock. Adam Masina found Giaccherini and the former Juventus man beat Verona goalkeeper Rafael to open the scoring.

The visitors immediately pushed for a second and were rewarded in the 14th minute when striker Mattia Destro set up Donsah and the Ghanaian midfielder doubled his side's lead with a fine finish.

Andrea Mandorlini's men refused to give up, yet Mirante proved to be too much of an obstacle in the away goal.