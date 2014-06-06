Verona want a fair price for striker Iturbe

Iturbe enjoyed a fine season with the Serie A side last season, scoring eight goals as Verona comfortably avoided a return to Serie B following promotion in 2012-13.

The 21-year-old initially joined on loan from Porto, but his move to the Italian outfit was made permanent in May when Verona parted with €15 million to secure his services.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in Iturbe.

However, Verona sporting director Sean Sogliano is adamant that a fair price will be need to paid in order for them to part with their star player.

"Even though all the focus is on him, he is calm and aware that he could have the opportunity of his life," Sogliano told Verona's official website.

"He is well aware Verona made an unimaginable effort to buy him. That is why today he trusts us. He knows that if an offer that we consider fair arrives then he will leave.

"However, as our president said, if that offer doesn't arrive then he will remain with us next season and we will all be delighted.

"Having said that, it is more likely to see him leave than see him wear the Verona colours next season. It's right to state this rather than to deceive our fans and myself.

"It has been wonderful to see him grow as a player. Iturbe is very happy with the season he's had.

"We have given him confidence and he has grown so much in every respect. He is happy here. He has shown great things and he is destined to have a great career if he maintains the mentality he's had this season."