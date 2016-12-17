Verratti cools crisis talk but urges swift PSG improvement

Marco Verratti cooled suggestions that Paris Saint-Germain are in a crisis, but recognises they must do more to retain the Ligue 1 title after slipping to a 2-1 loss at Guingamp.

The champions piled forward in search of an equaliser after Yannis Salibur and Nill de Pauw scored twice in quick succession in the second half to put Guingamp in control.

Edinson Cavani halved the arrears, but the champions were unable to pull level and have now failed to win their past three league matches, losing two of them.

PSG now risk losing further ground on Nice and Monaco, who both play on Sunday, and the pressure has consequently grown on head coach Unai Emery.

However, midfielder Verratti says the players must step up and take responsibility for PSG's slump.

"If you play with 100 per cent commitment, then you have to win those types of matches," the Italian told Canal+.

"There's no need to talk, it's not the right time. We conceded two poor goals.

"We came back and pushed at the end of the game, and we could have equalised, but it is not enough, we have to do much more.

"Crisis? I do not know, but if you're in third place, you do not play well enough. We cannot be in third. We must do much more."