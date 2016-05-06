Verratti ruled out of Euro 2016

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will undergo surgery on a recurring groin injury and will consequently miss Euro 2016.

The Italy international recently made his comeback after a two-month spell on the sidelines, but he has now decided to go under the knife as the injury continued to trouble him.

"In agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, Marco Verratti has decided to undergo surgery to heal the groin problem that he has been suffering from for several weeks," a PSG statement reads.

"The operation will take place in Doha on 16 May at the Aspetar Centre - the club's official medical partner.

"The midfielder, who recently extended his contract with the capital club until 2020, is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks. As a result, Marco Verratti will play no part in Paris Saint-Germain’s final matches of the season, or Euro 2016, to be held in France between 10 June and 10 July.

"Paris Saint-Germain wishes the player a speedy recovery and hopes he will soon be fully fit and back to his best for both club and country."

Verratti has made just 18 Ligue 1 appearances this campaign due to his fitness problems.

The 23-year-old's injury is yet another blow for Italy coach Antonio Conte, who will also be without Claudio Marchisio at Euro 2016.

Italy meet Belgium, Sweden and Republic of Ireland in Group E.