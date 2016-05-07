Verratti vows to return stronger
After being ruled out of Euro 2016, Italy and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is determined to return from injury stronger.
Marco Verratti has vowed to come back stronger for Paris Saint-Germain and Italy after he was ruled out of Euro 2016 with a groin injury.
The midfielder has been hampered by problems throughout the 2015-16 campaign and has taken the option to have surgery to correct the issue.
Verratti's decision means he will miss the end of the Ligue 1 season, the Coupe de France final against Marseille and Euro 2016 with Antonio Conte's squad.
However, the 23-year-old hopes surgery will fix the issue and enable him to have an injury-free campaign in 2016-17.
"I had hoped to participate in a competition as important as the Euros, and help my team-mates achieve our goals, but I could not get there," he posted on Instagram.
"Shortly I will have an operation, so I would like to wish good luck to my team-mates who are going to have a fantastic experience. I hope that it will be a wonderful summer for all Italians.
"And I also want to thank all supporters of PSG who have always been very supportive. I promise that I will do everything to return as soon as possible and above all be stronger than before."
