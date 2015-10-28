Verratti is worth €100m - agent

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti rivals Paul Pogba as a €100million player, according to his agent.

The Italy international has developed into one of Europe's leading central midfielders during his three years in the French capital, during which time he has won three Ligue 1 titles.

Verratti has been linked with a potential exit during the past 12 months, with Barcelona widely reported as a leading candidate for his signature should he decide to leave.

Juventus star Pogba has likewise been linked with both Barca and PSG themselves in the past year and Verratti's agent, Donato Di Campli, believes both should command the highest price tags.

"I hear in places that Pogba is worth €100million. For me, Verratti is worth that," he told France Football.

"We've seen huge amounts spent on foreign players and, right now, he's probably the best Italian player."

However, Di Campli has made it clear Verratti is keen to stay at Parc des Princes, though he has suggested it could take a new and improved contract to secure his future.

"Marco's desire is to stay. He has flourished in Paris. The important thing is that he is recognised with a fair amount," he added.

Verratti has made over 140 appearances for PSG since his move from Pescara.